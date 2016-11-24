Constable: Thanks for physics, film, soccer, family and friends

hello

As cool as it was having the Cubs win the World Series. the highlight for Will Constable (kid in center of photo) was taking this selfie with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on the night the Cubs won the pennant. Courtesy of Willson Contreras

While it is becoming increasingly more difficult to get all three Constable sons together given their hectic schedules, Will, left, Ben, center, and Ross do find time to make Christmas cookies with their mom. Courtesy of constable family

On Thanksgiving in 1995, my wife, Cheryl, and I postponed our traditional holiday feast with loved ones so that she could give birth to our twin sons, Ross and Ben. We welcomed our son Will in the spring of 1999.

Ever since that Thanksgiving when we became parents, I've written a column asking for your indulgence as I give thanks for some of our family moments in the past year.

This year, we are thankful for:

• The boys' final moments with Grandma Jean, who died June 17 and left us so many wonderful memories as she always put extra effort into making life fun for her grandkids.

• The fact that Ross and Ben both wanted to be home and celebrate their 21st birthdays with Will and their parents on the night before Thanksgiving, when I've heard that night offers plenty of other ways to celebrate a 21st birthday.

• The way my beautiful wife doesn't look or act old enough to have 21-year-old sons.

• Will's season on the varsity soccer team that saw him grow from a bench player to a starter who scored several key goals that helped win games.

• The way my wife and I politely nod as if we understand when Ben explains concepts he discussed with students during his summer internship as a physics teaching assistant at Loyola Marymount University as part of Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth.

• The way we parents can look up stuff when Ross tells us how thrilled he is to get accepted into a workshop at the California Institute of the Arts taught by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and we learn that his films have won international recognition, including a Cannes Palme d'Or, and that Ross can call him "Joe."

• The great bonding created when we flew Ben, on break from Lawrence University, and Will, on break from high school, to Los Angeles to hang with Ross for a few days before all three came home for Christmas.

• The way all three boys always make time to visit Grandma Lois on the farm in Indiana, and the way all four of them come away with a better understanding and a better appreciation for family and nature.

• The stories about cars from Packards to Mustangs that come home whenever Ross, Ben and Will spend time in Mundelein with Grandpa Paul.

• For the way Ross and Ben show up in Will's college application essay.

• For Will's first-place finish in the Cook County Board of Commissioners' "Be Heard: One Vote Can Change the World" Essay Contest.

• For the Bernie Sanders passion all three shared with their parents.

• For Ben's oboe and English horn solos in the Lawrence University Wind Ensemble.

• For the way Ross and his friend Tan manage to put together a spur-of-the-moment trip to visit Machu Picchu and Peru.

• For the way Will manages to take a selfie with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at Wrigley Field on the night the Cubs win the pennant, and the way Ross and Ben recognize what an emotional thing it is for me to see the Cubs win a World Series when their Grandpa Willy never got that chance in his 87 years.

• For creating new fun with cousins, aunts and uncles, while still remembering good moments with Uncle Bill, who died in 2010.

• For the panic and joy of anticipating that we'll have three kids in college next Thanksgiving.

On this Thanksgiving, my family hopes you and your loved ones can compose a similar cornucopia of thanks.