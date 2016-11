Two people taken to hospital after I-88 crash

A sport utility vehicle rolled over and crashed late Thursday morning on Interstate 88 near Elburn, injuring two people, according to a news release from the state police.

The driver of a Honda Pilot traveling east near Route 47 lost control for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to roll over. The driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said.

As of 12:35 p.m., all lanes on the tollway were reopened, police said.