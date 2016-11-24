Woodstock man killed in Wednesday crash near Huntley

A 54-year-old Woodstock man has died following a Wednesday night crash in unincorporated Huntley.

The McHenry County sheriff's office said in a news release the man was driving a 1999 Ford sport utility vehicle northbound at 6:43 p.m. on Route 20 when the driver of a box truck on eastbound Harmony Road ran the stop sign and collided with the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt. The truck was not equipped with air bags and it is unknown whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the SUV, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The 24-year-old driver of the box truck was treated and released from the same hospital.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a cause of the crash, which is still under investigation.

Route 20 and Harmony Road were closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.