updated: 11/24/2016 4:43 PM

Hearty, festive souls turn out for Turkey Trot in Palatine

  • A turkey mascot encourages runners at the finish of the 2-mile run during the Palatine Park District and Lavelle Law Turkey Trot Thursday on the campus of Harper College in Palatine.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Jessica Frank, 2, of Palatine cheers family members Thursday at the Palatine Park District and Lavelle Law Turkey Trot at Harper College.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Sue Vanderwiel of Palatine dons a festive headwear as she begins the 2-mile run in Thursday's Palatine Park District and Lavelle Law Turkey Trot at Harper College.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Runners begin the 2-mile run during the Palatine Park District and Lavelle Law Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning at Harper College in Palatine.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Trotting at Harper

    Video: Trotting at Harper

 
Daily Herald report

There was a little something for everyone who likes to run or walk Thanksgiving morning at the 36th annual Palatine Park District and Lavelle Law Turkey Trot at Harper College.

Besides the 5- and 2-mile run/walks, there was a Drumstick Dash for kids 10 and younger.

The cool weather made for quick times. Argeni Bailon was the overall winner in the 5-mile run in 26:01. Brendan Thielson was second, 20 seconds behind. Nora Ferguson led the women to a first-place finish in 29:40.

In the 2-mile run, Nicholas Vucovich was the overall winner in 10:17 and Madison Marasco was first in the women's division in 12:19.

