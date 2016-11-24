Hearty, festive souls turn out for Turkey Trot in Palatine

There was a little something for everyone who likes to run or walk Thanksgiving morning at the 36th annual Palatine Park District and Lavelle Law Turkey Trot at Harper College.

Besides the 5- and 2-mile run/walks, there was a Drumstick Dash for kids 10 and younger.

The cool weather made for quick times. Argeni Bailon was the overall winner in the 5-mile run in 26:01. Brendan Thielson was second, 20 seconds behind. Nora Ferguson led the women to a first-place finish in 29:40.

In the 2-mile run, Nicholas Vucovich was the overall winner in 10:17 and Madison Marasco was first in the women's division in 12:19.