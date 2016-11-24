Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 11/24/2016 9:53 AM

Improve attitude with gratitude, James Taylor tells fans

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON, Mass. -- James Taylor has a Thanksgiving message for his fans: Gratitude improves your attitude.

The singer says in an email that giving thanks is the key to overcoming setbacks and dealing with reversals of fortune.

He writes: "To whom we give it is a big question but just go ahead on and do it. Gratitude is the way to an improved attitude, dude."

Taylor then gets a little spacey in Thursday's message, speculating about the possibility that other distant worlds in the cosmos might support life.

The 68-year-old musician, who lives in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, ends by saying: "To have been born in human form and consciousness aboard this unbelievably beneficent planet is an incredible stroke of luck. Dig it."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account