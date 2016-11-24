Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 11/24/2016 7:34 AM

6 tips for suburban shopping on Black Friday

  • Yorktown Center's Black Friday hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Lombard shopping center features 150 stores and 20 restaurants.

  • Holiday shoppers, like those at Yorktown Center in Lombard, should wear comfortable clothing when bargain hunting on Black Friday.

  • Santa greets holiday shoppers at Yorktown Center.

  • Make a list -- and a budget -- before heading to shopping centers such as Yorktown Center in Lombard on Black Friday.

Katlyn Smith
 
 

Veteran shoppers know they have to do their homework to make the most of Black Friday.

But if you're new to -- or a little leery of -- the rush, here are six ways to prepare:

1. Decisions, decisions

Shop online or in-store? There are pros and cons to both.

For the latter, target the clearance racks at department stores where shoppers can "get crazy prices on products that you probably won't find online," says Helen Fang, general manager of e-commerce at Coupons.com. That's partly because those stores need to clear out their inventory before the new year.

Black Friday is no longer a day but a weekend of sales. If you want to avoid long lines Saturday and Sunday, pop in right after stores open or right before closing -- when employees are restocking shelves and there's a good chance you can find a must-have item.

On the flip side, shoppers who sign up for email newsletters can get a discount exclusively for some online purchases, Coupons.com notes.

2. What to buy now and later

Look for retailers bundling deals in one package -- especially video game products and other electronics.

"Bundling is a big savings tactic that a lot of retailers are using to get you to buy more or choose them over other retailers," Fang says.

Hold off on buying furniture and bedding until after the holidays, when Fang expects better prices during the White Sale in January.

And make a list of exactly what you want to purchase on Black Friday to help you avoid the impulse buy and stick to your budget.

3. Stack your savings

The best-case scenario for piling on the savings? Find a discounted gift card on eBay, head to an in-store or online sale and use a coupon code at checkout, Fang says.

4. Don't forget your charger

Slickdeals has a smartphone app that sends you alerts of bargains at your favorite stores. Yorktown Center's social media gurus also will frequently update their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages with the "deals of the day," says Erin Falbo, marketing manager of the Lombard shopping center that's open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

All that means look out for your phone's battery life. Consider a Mophie phone case that can recharge the battery without having to plug into an outlet.

5. What to wear

Dress in layers that easily slip off. That way, you can quickly try clothes on in between the aisles without having to wait for a dressing room. And then you're also comfortable as the mercury climbs from morning to afternoon.

6. Embrace the chaos

Don't be a Scrooge while you're rubbing elbows with crowds. Bring a shopping buddy and make some memories of that time you scored a carbine-action, 200-shot range Red Ryder model air rifle, if that's what suits your fancy.

