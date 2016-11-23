Breaking News Bar
 
Prosecutors seek 2-year prison term for Neymar over transfer

  • Barcelona's Neymar, right, and Luis Suarez attend a training session ahead at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Barcelona will play Celtic in a Champions League Group C soccer match on Wednesday. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

MADRID -- Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a $10.6 million fine for Neymar on corruption charges because of alleged irregularities during his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona.

Prosecutors say they are seeking the same punishment for Neymar's father and former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. Rosell is facing an additional three years for fraud charges.

They are all set to stand trial after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS, which was entitled to 40 percent of Neymar's transfer from Santos in 2013 but said it received a smaller compensation because part of the transfer fee was concealed.

