Dion Jordan practices for the first time in nearly 2 years

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan is practicing for the first time in nearly two years following a long suspension and knee surgery.

Jordan, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2013, joined the Dolphins' workout Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, but it's uncertain whether he'll play.

He has been rehabilitating from surgery since being reinstated by the NFL following a 15-month suspension for his latest violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

In addition to the suspension, Jordan has been hampered by injuries since being drafted. He has only three sacks in 26 games.

