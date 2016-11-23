Breaking News Bar
 
PSG moves ahead of Arsenal into top spot with 2-2 draw

  • PSG's Lucas, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal of the game during the Champions League group A soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

    Associated Press

  • Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates after their second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

    Associated Press

  • PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola fails to stop an own goal by PSG's Marco Verratti, not pictured, during the Champions League group A soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

    Associated Press

  • PSG's Thiago Motta, left, battles for the ball with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League group A soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

    Associated Press

 
By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Paris Saint-Germain moved ahead of Arsenal to take control of their Champions League group with a 2-2 draw in north London on Wednesday.

Lucas Moura's header was helped over the line by Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi in the 78th minute as PSG retrieved a point in Group A.

Edinson Cavani had given the French capital club the lead at the Emirates Stadium but Olivier Giroud leveled from the penalty spot just before halftime.

Arsenal went in front in fortuitous circumstances on the hour when the ball pinged off Marco Verratti and into his own net.

There was a glaring miss from Cavani before Lucas met a corner from Hatem Ben Arfa to ensure PSG rose above Arsenal on goal difference heading into the final group-stage games next month.

Top spot secures a game in the round of 16 against a group runner-up but whether that is an advantage will only become clearer after the knockout-phase draw.

Both German champion Bayern Munich and Manchester City will finish in second place and holder Real Madrid is also currently a runner-up.

