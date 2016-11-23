Killorn and Callahan score in 3rd, Lightning beat Flyers 4-2

hello

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the game 4-2. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, makes a sliding save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Dale Weise (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) braces before a check by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (3), of the Czech Republic, is hooked by Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90), of Russia, as they chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, makes a save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Dale Weise (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9), of Russia, leaps against the glass after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason (35) makes a diving save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18), of the Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Defending for the Flyers is Claude Giroux (28). Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas (3), of the Czech Republic, levels Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) as they chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, makes the save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the game 4-2. Defending is defenseman Luke Witkowski (28) and right wing Erik Condra (22). Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr (62), of the Czech Republic, celebrates with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, after the Lightning defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the game 4-2. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Alex Killorn and Ryan Callahan scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov. Andrei Vasilevskiy, coming off consecutive shutouts, stopped 29 shots.

Dale Weise and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers, who were coming off a 3-1 win Tuesday night at Florida. Philadelphia is 4-1-1 in the second of back-to-back games.

Steve Mason made several quality stops when the Flyers were short-handed three times in the first 12 minutes of the third before Killorn (13:28) and Callahan (13:40) scored to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.

Mason finished with 25 saves.

Kucherov made it 4-2 late in the third.

Provorov put the Flyers up 2-1 with 54.7 seconds to go in the second on his first NHL goal.

Weise tied it 6:06 into the second, stopping Vasilevskiy's shutout streak at 178:02. Weise has goals in consecutive games after not getting one in his first 15 this season.

Hedman opened the scoring on a power-play goal with 3 seconds left in the first.

Tampa Bay outshot the Flyers 12-2 during the first. One of the Philadelphia shots came on Weise's breakaway that Vasilevskiy denied with a nice save.

The Flyers responded by outshooting Tampa Bay 22-9 in the second.

NOTES: Flyers C Sean Couturier, hurt in Tuesday's game, was placed on injured reserve and will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. ... Philadelphia recalled F Scott Laughton from Lehigh Valley of the AHL. ... Tampa Bay forwards Brian Boyle and J.T. Brown sat out with upper-body injuries. ... The Lightning recalled forward Erik Condra from Syracuse of the AHL. ... Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury but is practicing in a no-contact jersey.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play the first of three at home Friday night against the New York Rangers.

Lightning: Complete a two-game homestand Friday night vs. Columbus.