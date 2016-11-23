Planes launched off US carrier in Gulf pound IS militants

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailor works out in a gym at the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

Associated Press

U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor looks at his computer inside the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailor walks through a hallway inside the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor works out in a gym at the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy helicopter takes off the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailors push ammunition across the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailors maintain fighter jets inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet lands on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - U.S. Navy sailors rest on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, Captain Paul C. Spedero Jr. sits in his chair on the bridge of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - A U.S. Navy sailor gestures after a jet took off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet lands on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - U.S. Navy sailors stand on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

A U.S. Navy sailor maintains a fighter jet on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

