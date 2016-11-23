Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 11/23/2016 7:00 AM

Planes launched off US carrier in Gulf pound IS militants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailor works out in a gym at the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailor works out in a gym at the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor looks at his computer inside the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor looks at his computer inside the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailor walks through a hallway inside the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailor walks through a hallway inside the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor works out in a gym at the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor works out in a gym at the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy helicopter takes off the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy helicopter takes off the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailors push ammunition across the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailors push ammunition across the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailors maintain fighter jets inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy sailors maintain fighter jets inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet lands on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet lands on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      U.S. Navy sailors conduct a drill exercise inside the hangar bay of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, U.S. Navy takes off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - U.S. Navy sailors rest on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - U.S. Navy sailors rest on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, Captain Paul C. Spedero Jr. sits in his chair on the bridge of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, Captain Paul C. Spedero Jr. sits in his chair on the bridge of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - A U.S. Navy sailor gestures after a jet took off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - A U.S. Navy sailor gestures after a jet took off from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet lands on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy fighter jet lands on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - U.S. Navy sailors stand on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      CORRECTS NAME OF SHIP - U.S. Navy sailors stand on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, U.S. Navy fighter jet takes off t. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • A U.S. Navy sailor maintains a fighter jet on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      A U.S. Navy sailor maintains a fighter jet on the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

  • In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor runs across the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

      In this picture taken on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, a U.S. Navy sailor runs across the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. The carrier is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the military operation against Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.
    Associated Press

 
By SAM MCNEIL and PETR DAVID JOSEK
Associated Press
 
 

ABOARD THE USS EISENHOWER -- One after another, fighter jets catapult from the flight deck of the USS Eisenhower, a thousand-foot (305-meter) American aircraft carrier, afterburners glowing amber above the blue Persian Gulf, on their way northwest to join the fight in Iraq and Syria against the Islamic State group.

The fighter jets refuel on the way before receiving from coalition partners targets like convoys, hideouts and mortar positions in IS-controlled territories such as Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria, said Rear Adm. James Malloy, commander of the Eisenhower carrier strike group.

From his office aboard the USS Eisenhower, Malloy described coalition success around Mosul while cautioning that victory is close at hand.

"Mosul is the last large city in Iraq that is held by Daesh, but Daesh is by no means finished in Iraq, so our mission in Iraq won't end as Mosul falls," he said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

While inter-coalition coordination was "seamless," communication with Russia was limited to "deconfliction," Malloy said.

"There's no coordination there because the goals are not the same," the admiral said.

The carrier's captain Paul Spedero said sorties from the Eisenhower have dropped nearly 1,100 bombs on IS targets since June when the ship entered the Persian Gulf after launching strikes from the eastern Mediterranean.

The ship's 5,200 sailors arm, repair, launch and recover 7-20 Super Hornet F18 fighter jets every day that drop on average 10 bombs each or reconnoiter in support of anti-IS coalition forces.

The crew catapults the jets from the ship at 145mph, and they use a hook and cable to rapidly catch the fighter jets on the 500-foot long carrier deck.

"For a catapult shot, if you think about a Porsche 911, zero to 60 in about 2.5 seconds, these aircraft will go from 0 to 145 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds," said commander Jeremy Rifas, the carrier's air boss, from inside the ship's control tower overlooking launches.

The fighters on these sorties head north by northwest for an hour before refueling midair and then approaching coalition ground forces that provide the pilots with targets for airstrikes or reconnaissance.

"They go into harm's way every single time, every single mission. I don't really close my eyes until 2300 when the last one comes back," admiral Malloy said.

The U.S.-led coalition has flown more than 125,000 sorties in Iraq and Syria since Operation Inherent Resolve began in Aug. 8, 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account