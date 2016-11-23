Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 11/23/2016 7:00 AM

NYPD boss: Avenue outside Trump Tower to remain open

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pedestrians between barriers installed for press covering activity around Trump Tower, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016, in New York.

      Pedestrians between barriers installed for press covering activity around Trump Tower, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Pedestrians stop to make photos of Trump Tower where President elect Donald Trump held meetings, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016, in New York.

      Pedestrians stop to make photos of Trump Tower where President elect Donald Trump held meetings, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Pedestrians gather to catch a glimpse of President-elect Donald Trump as he leaves Trump Tower, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016, in New York.

      Pedestrians gather to catch a glimpse of President-elect Donald Trump as he leaves Trump Tower, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2016, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- New York City's police commissioner says busy Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan will stay open for now.

Commissioner Jim O'Neill says Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that, should things change, resilient New Yorkers will find an alternative path.

He described pedestrian foot traffic on the sidewalks outside President-Elect Donald Trump's namesake skyscraper as heavy. But he says it's moving.

He also called 57th Street near the building where Trump lives and headquarters his businesses as perhaps the slowest cross-town street in Manhattan.

That's because officials have barricaded that block where tower residents enter and have set up checkpoints manned by officers in guard booths.

O'Neill also tells host Joe Scarborough the department has received no specific or credible terror threats ahead of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account