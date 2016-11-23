Breaking News Bar
 
Tutor says she took exams for Mizzou athletes; probe started

Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri is investigating a former tutor's allegations that she took entrance exams and completed entire courses for student-athletes at the school.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2fPPDhP ) reported that Yolanda Kumar on Tuesday acknowledged the authenticity of her Facebook posting in which she made the allegations and apologized for her actions. The Associated Press wasn't able to reach Kumar, as she didn't reply to Facebook messages and doesn't have a listed phone number.

In her posting, Kumar didn't specify which sports the athletes played, but she said the cheating was encouraged by at least two academic coordinators "for athletes in revenue-generating sports." She wrote that she self-reported the cheating on Nov. 2 and resigned Nov. 7.

The school issued a statement saying it is reviewing the allegations and that it informed the NCAA, which is working with it on the matter.

