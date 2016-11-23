Northern Indiana city repeals sidewalk snow-clearing mandate

ELKHART, Ind. -- A northern Indiana city has repealed an ordinance that required homeowners to clear snow from the sidewalks in front of their homes.

The Elkhart City Council rescinded the snow-clearing requirement Monday, weeks after questions were raised about the provision's legality.

Property owners had been required to clear snow within 24 hours of the end of a storm and faced fines of up to $25 for failing to do so.

The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2gCarKY ) that Mayor Tim Neese had said the shoveling requirement passed in 2009 was not legally enforceable since it required private citizens to maintain public right-of-way sidewalks.

Proponents of the change say they hope good will, neighborliness and children looking to earn a few bucks will help keep the city's sidewalks clear this winter and beyond.

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com