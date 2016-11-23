Oscar-winning 'Heaven Can Wait' production designer dies

LOS ANGELES -- Paul Sylbert, a talented production designer who won an Oscar for his work on "Heaven Can Wait," died Saturday at age 88 outside of Philadelphia, producer Hawk Koch said Wednesday.

A Brooklyn native and Korean War veteran, Sylbert and his late twin brother Richard Sylbert became some of the most sought-after arts school, working together on Elia Kazan's "A Face in the Crowd" and "Baby Doll."

Paul Sylbert's career would span over four decades, during which he worked on films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," ''Kramer vs Kramer," ''Blow Out," and "The Prince of Tides."

He also designed for the New York City Opera Company, wrote and directed the 1971 film "The Steagle" and penned a book about his experiences in Hollywood called "Final Cut."