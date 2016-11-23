Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/23/2016 7:04 PM

Oscar-winning 'Heaven Can Wait' production designer dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Paul Sylbert, a talented production designer who won an Oscar for his work on "Heaven Can Wait," died Saturday at age 88 outside of Philadelphia, producer Hawk Koch said Wednesday.

A Brooklyn native and Korean War veteran, Sylbert and his late twin brother Richard Sylbert became some of the most sought-after arts school, working together on Elia Kazan's "A Face in the Crowd" and "Baby Doll."

Paul Sylbert's career would span over four decades, during which he worked on films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," ''Kramer vs Kramer," ''Blow Out," and "The Prince of Tides."

He also designed for the New York City Opera Company, wrote and directed the 1971 film "The Steagle" and penned a book about his experiences in Hollywood called "Final Cut."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account