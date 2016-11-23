Illinois hunters get more than 54K deer in season's 1st days

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois hunters harvested more than 54,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm deer season last weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources says that's about 3,000 fewer deer than what was harvested in the first firearm weekend last year.

The state's seven-day firearm deer season concludes Dec. 1 through 4.

Muzzleloader-only deer season follows, running Dec. 9 through 11.

Archery deer season runs through Jan. 15 with the exception of Dec. 1 through 4 in counties that are open for Firearm Deer Season. A new rule allows hunters with a valid Illinois firearm deer permit to use archery equipment during firearm season on private land only. Archery permits are not valid during the firearm season, except in those counties closed to firearm deer hunting.