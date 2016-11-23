Illinois drum major, band in Macy's parade win $10K honors

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. -- A drum major for a suburban Chicago high school band is getting a $10,000 scholarship in addition to the opportunity to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hannah Thornton is a senior at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect and this year's winner of the Bob Hope Band Scholarship.

Macy's and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation award the scholarship to one outstanding band member participating in Thursday's parade in New York.

Thornton is in her second year as drum major of the Prospect High School Marching Knights and will be leading them during the parade.

She says she plans to use the scholarship as she studies English in college next year.

The Prospect Marching Knights band program also will receive $10,000.