Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 11/23/2016 9:53 PM

Illinois drum major, band in Macy's parade win $10K honors

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. -- A drum major for a suburban Chicago high school band is getting a $10,000 scholarship in addition to the opportunity to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hannah Thornton is a senior at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect and this year's winner of the Bob Hope Band Scholarship.

Macy's and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation award the scholarship to one outstanding band member participating in Thursday's parade in New York.

Thornton is in her second year as drum major of the Prospect High School Marching Knights and will be leading them during the parade.

She says she plans to use the scholarship as she studies English in college next year.

The Prospect Marching Knights band program also will receive $10,000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account