Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/23/2016 9:53 PM

Volunteers plan to set up Nativity scene in Chicago

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A volunteer group plans to set up their annual Nativity scene in Chicago's Daley Plaza this weekend.

The life-size Nativity will go up Saturday morning to mark the Christmas season. Several churches and organizations are involved in the event, which will include Christmas carols and speakers.

The scene depicts the birthplace of Jesus and is arranged each year in the plaza before Christmas.

The Chicago Nativity Scene Committee says the display is an exercise of First Amendment protections by private citizens in the public square.

Daley Plaza also has been the setting for an oversize menorah for Hanukkah and a giant letter "A'' for atheists and agnostics.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account