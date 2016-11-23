Volunteers plan to set up Nativity scene in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A volunteer group plans to set up their annual Nativity scene in Chicago's Daley Plaza this weekend.

The life-size Nativity will go up Saturday morning to mark the Christmas season. Several churches and organizations are involved in the event, which will include Christmas carols and speakers.

The scene depicts the birthplace of Jesus and is arranged each year in the plaza before Christmas.

The Chicago Nativity Scene Committee says the display is an exercise of First Amendment protections by private citizens in the public square.

Daley Plaza also has been the setting for an oversize menorah for Hanukkah and a giant letter "A'' for atheists and agnostics.