Indiana State Parks offering free admission on Black Friday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana State Parks are giving people another way to save money on Black Friday by offering free admission.

The offer applies to state parks, state reservoirs and state forest recreation areas on the day after Thanksgiving, usually known as a big shopping day. State parks officials say it's a way to get people outside on a day that is traditionally associated with chasing deals and frustrating shopping experiences.

Indiana State Parks is inviting visitors to take a selfie at a recognizable location at the property they visit and post it on the division's Facebook page, tagged with #OptOutside or #OptOutsideIN. Everyone who posts a photo will be entered in a drawing for a hiking package valued at $200.