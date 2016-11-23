Dawn Patrol: Motorola cuts 200 jobs; Is Cutler's Bears career done?

Motorola Solutions cuts 200 suburban, city workers

Chicago-based Motorola Solutions said Tuesday it has cut 200 workers from offices in Schaumburg, Elgin and Chicago. The majority have elected to take voluntary separation packages. Some of the positions may be filled again as the company continues to focus more on software and services.

Pedestrians injured at same spot of Des Plaines crashes last year

Two pedestrians have injuries that are not life-threatening after being struck Tuesday by a car near the downtown Des Plaines train station -- at the same spot of similar accidents last year. Des Plaines officials have asked the Illinois Department of Transportation for permission to install high-visibility "rapid flashing beacons" since the last accidents occurred, but the request has been tied up in the ongoing state budget stalemate.

Tim Veenbaas sworn in as acting Rolling Meadows mayor

Rolling Meadows Alderman Tim Veenbaas may only be the city's acting mayor for the next five months, but he said following his appointment Tuesday night that he's ready to make an impact. Veenbaas was chosen by his city council colleagues to serve as mayor until the April election, after Tom Rooney formally tendered his resignation at Tuesday's council meeting.

Democrat Chaplin narrowly keeps DuPage County Board seat

Democratic incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Chaplin of Downers Grove apparently will keep her District 2 seat on the DuPage County Board after a razor-thin victory over her Republican challenger in the Nov. 8 election. After counting provisional ballots and those that arrived by mail, election officials said Tuesday night that Chaplin defeated Blass by 50 votes, 36,726 to 36,676.

Central DuPage Hospital settles malpractice lawsuit for $20 million

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of an attorney who suffered severe brain damage because of, his lawyers say, a misdiagnosis four years ago. The suit argued the hospital should have done a CT scan after Christopher Zinski, 54, of Wheaton, went into the emergency room in September 2012, complaining of a severe headache, vomiting, dizziness and neck stiffness.

Top Kane prosecutor: Synthetic pot still a suburban problem

More than five years ago, a 19-year-old Aurora teen who bought synthetic marijuana from a tobacco shop died after crashing his car into a North Aurora home. Kane County State Attorney Joe McMahon said synthetic marijuana isn't as prevalent as other drugs, but "it's still a problem.

Weather

Rainy and 39 degrees this morning. Temperatures will climb to 46 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 37 degrees tonight.

Traffic

Work has reduced Grand Avenue in Gurnee to one lane in each direction between Greenview and Ferndale roads.

Shoulder injury likely ends Cutler's career with Chicago Bears

The extent of the labrum tear in Jay Cutler's right shoulder will determine how many NFL games he misses and if he will need surgery, but it's likely he has thrown his final pass for the Chicago Bears. At 2-8, the Bears are almost certain to have a top-10 draft pick, which they are expected to use on their quarterback of the future, writes Bob LeGere.