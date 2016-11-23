Report: Men charged with storing 225 pounds of drugs in Aurora warehouse

Three men are in federal custody after authorities seized about 150 pounds of cocaine and 75 pounds of heroin at an Aurora warehouse, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Urbano Arellanes, Jose Raul Perez-Pailles and Adolfo Meraz-Renteria face charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin in federal court after agreeing to transport and receive kilograms of cocaine and heroin on the 700 block of Prairie Street in Aurora, the Tribune is reporting.

All three defendants appeared in federal court Tuesday and ordered to remain in federal custody without bond.

The full story is available on the Chicago Tribune website.