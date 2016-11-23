Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 11/23/2016 9:22 AM

Illinois Attorney General sues shuttered Arlington Heights dog grooming school

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a lawsuit Wednesday against an Arlington Heights dog grooming school, charging it defrauded students out of more than $85,000.

Madigan's office said the lawsuit was filed against the since closed Academy of Dog Grooming Arts Ltd., 1742 W. Algonquin Road, as well as its owner and president, Sharron Panther and secretary, Mike Panther. Madigan's lawsuit seeks full refunds for students in addition to civil penalties.

The lawsuit claims the Panthers, who are married, misrepresented the school's qualifications to potential students when it operated without a permit necessary for students to obtain the appropriate certificate. The Panthers accepted applications, application fees, tuition fees, health care fees and equipment fees totaling more than $6,000 per student in some cases, and provided certificates for "Professional Groomer" and "Groomer's Assistant" without a permit, rendering the certificates worthless.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) ordered the school closed earlier this year. IBHE also ordered the Panthers to turn over all academic records, which they have not. Madigan's lawsuit seeks immediate turnover of student records in addition to full refunds of all money students paid and penalties.

"This school took advantage of students who paid thousands of dollars to pursue a career in animal grooming, but only received a worthless certificate," Madigan said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account