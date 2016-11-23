Believe Project 2016: Tell us who should be given $100

In this time of tumult in our country, when divisions between us are deep, how about bringing back a tried-and-true salve for bringing us together?

Yes, I'm talking about the Believe Project.

For those of you unfamiliar with what we did in 2014 and 2015, the Believe Project is all about paying it forward. An anonymous donor supplies us with 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill, and we mail them out to those of you who submit the most compelling stories for helping out someone in need.

What I'm asking you to do is log on to http://events.dailyherald.com/believe-project/ and submit your brief story of someone you would really help out with the gift of $100.

In past years, money has gone toward people who can't make ends meet, those befallen by tragedy, those who've always helped others and deserve a little something for themselves, and those who simply could use a little recognition or joy in their lives. Sometimes the people who submit their story match the $100 we send.

Every story is different. And every one heartwarming.

We've heard that these little stories, which will run in the paper and on dailyherald.com once a day for each day of December, have inspired others to do nice things for people.

All nominations must be submitted by Nov. 30, but I strongly recommend you get yours in as soon as possible.

Our benefactor will start going through submissions in advance of the final day to submit.

Jim Baumann

Managing Editor