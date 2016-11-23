Breaking News Bar
 
Large crowds flock to Huntley for annual Turkey Testicle Festival

  • Jeremy Scheppa, right, visits with friend Travis Walker as they don festive headgear during the 34th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley on Wednesday. Both men are from Wonder Lake.

  • Stephen Landon of Johnsburg chomps down on the snack of the day during the 34th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley on Wednesday. "They are bursting with flavor this year," said Landon as he attended the event for a tenth consecutive year.

  • Revelers dance to the modern rock sounds of the 7th Heaven band during the 34th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley on Wednesday.

  • The band 7th Heaven entertains during the 34th Annual Turkey Testicle Festival at Parkside Pub in Huntley on Wednesday.

Parkside Pub upheld one of the suburbs' most popular pre-Thanksgiving traditions Wednesday with large crowds, live music and its famous delicacy: Turkey testicles.

The Turkey Testicle Festival typically draws thousands of visitors to the downtown Huntley bar at 11721 E. Main St. the day before Thanksgiving. "Thirteen hours, four bands, 5,000 people ... and 1,200 pounds of testicles," said Janet Westberg, co-owner of the Parkside with her husband J.R. and business partner Jeff Lovell. For the 10th consecutive year, bus routes were offered to bring revelers to Parkside and back home from 90 stops within the village.

The band 7th Heaven was featured as part of the live entertainment, followed by the Modern Day Romeos and Boy Band Review. For those unwilling to try the fried turkey testicles, the festival, for people 21 and older, also offered beverages, pizza, beef and sausage. As for a review of the namesake fried snack, Johnsburg's Stephen Landon offered "They are bursting with flavor this year."

