Mount Prospect lights holiday tree

Mount Prospect held its annual tree-lighting ceremony and Christkindlmarket Wednesday evening at Busse Avenue and Route 83.

The Madrigal Singers of Prospect High School performed, and the Mount Prospect Lions Club served hot cocoa and cookies.

The 40-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce, donated by Nelson and Nora Kraemer, was decorated with more than 5,000 lights.

Additional holiday events and information on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, are at experiencemountprospect.org.