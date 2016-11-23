Grain lower, livestock mostly higher

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was 7 cents lower $4.0020 a bushel; December corn was down 1.40 cent at $3.4940 bushel; December oats was 2.40 cent lower at $2.19 a bushel while January soybeans lost 4.60 cents to $10.2520 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was .10 cent higher at $1.0945 a pound; January feeder cattle was upwn .80 cent at $1.2485 pound; December lean hogs gained .58 cents to $.4988 a pound.