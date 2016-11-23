Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 11/23/2016 9:43 AM

Grain lower, livestock mostly higher

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for December delivery was 7 cents lower $4.0020 a bushel; December corn was down 1.40 cent at $3.4940 bushel; December oats was 2.40 cent lower at $2.19 a bushel while January soybeans lost 4.60 cents to $10.2520 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was .10 cent higher at $1.0945 a pound; January feeder cattle was upwn .80 cent at $1.2485 pound; December lean hogs gained .58 cents to $.4988 a pound.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account