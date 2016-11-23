Buffalo Grove businessman tries new franchise venture

Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon, was named on Golfweek Magazine's Best Resort Courses list. It's a property of Northbrook-based KemperSports. Courtesy of KemperSports

Brown Commercial Group recently represented Athenex Specialty Products in the lease of its new Midwest headquarters at 10 Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

Michael Chiodo, who spent about a decade in restaurant management, is now running a company that focuses on recruiting in the hospitality industry.

Chiodo is a regional developer for Patrice & Associates, a growing, privately held search firm with franchisees across the United States. Chiodo, who also spent time in sales, says this is a perfect fit as he knows the industry and understands what people are looking for.

Patrice Rice, founder of the firm, launched the restaurant management recruiting company more than 20 years ago in her basement. It now helps thousands of candidates find new job opportunities and countless restaurant and hospitality clients fill management positions.

The company has more than 600 managerial positions to fill. Rice started franchising her restaurant industry recruiting business five years ago in the midst of the Great Recession. It has grown into a company with more than 55 regional franchise offices.

Chiodo opened his office in Buffalo Grove in August. He said he works with hotels, country clubs and restaurants to place talent, mainly at the management levels. Clients range from small, ma-pa type businesses to large companies including Corner Bakery and Boston Market.

"My goal is to help companies get better and stronger help and assist people in finding a new career opportunity," said Chiodo, 36.

He said as the restaurant and hospitality sectors continue to grow, Patrice & Associates is an experienced staffing agency geared to connect North America's premier restaurant brands with the industry's promising talent.

Chiodo said the venture is rewarding and fits perfectly with his background.

Renovation kicks off

Vista Health System recently launched a new $20 million renovation project at Vista Medical Center East, 1324 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan.

The three-phase renovation project will continue through 2017 and complete the conversion of all 228 beds at Vista Medical Center East into private inpatient rooms.

The entire third and fourth floors, along with a portion of the 2nd floor, will be completely redesigned and modernized. The 5th floor will undergo redecorating and refurbishing since it was converted to private rooms in 2011.

The renovations are being designed by Legat Architects and constructed by Walsh Construction, two area firms that have worked with Vista on a number of its most recent projects.

Top golf rankings

KemperSports, based in Northbrook, announced that nine of its properties were featured in Golfweek Magazine's Best Resort Courses list while one course debuted on the Best Courses in Caribbean and Mexico list. The annual lists, which were released earlier this month, utilize a rating system based on scores from a prestigious group of raters who are well-versed in golf course architecture, agronomy and operations.

"It is a true honor to have so many of our golf facilities ranked among the best resorts in the U.S. and Mexico," said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner.

KemperSports-managed properties that were in the top 10, located in Brandon, Oregon are No. 2, Pacific Dunesin; No. 4, Old Macdonald; No. 6, Bandon Dunes; No. 9, Bandon Trails. In addition, the others include No. 12, Streamsong Red in Streamsong, Florida; No. 17, Streamsong Blue in Streamsong, Florida; No. 22, The Prairie Club (Dunes) in Valentine, Nebraska; No. 42, The Wilderness at Fortune Bay in Tower, Minnesota and No. 85, The Prairie Club (Pines) in Valentine, Nebraska.

The Best in Caribbean and Mexico is Vidanta Puerto Peñasco (Nicklaus) in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico ranking at No. 19.

Vidanta Puerto Peñasco emerged on the Golfweek list for the first time since the course opened in 2001.

New lease

Brown Commercial Group, based in Elk Grove Village, recently represented Athenex Specialty Products, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the nation, in the lease of its new Midwest headquarters at 10 Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

Pharmaceutical powerhouse Jeffrey Yordon, president of Athenex Specialty Products, is leading an aggressive expansion of the firm. Dan Brown, president of Brown Commercial Group, represented Athenex Specialty Products in the 12,642 square-foot long term lease. There will be approximately 50 employees in the new space.

CBRE's Bill Saviski, Rob Graham and Bill Elwood represented the building owner, Zeller Realty Group.

"The decision by Athenex to locate in Schaumburg reinforces the strength of the northwest suburban market," Brown said. "While Chicago's downtown gets lots of attention for job generation, we continue to see companies in full growth mode opting to expand in the suburbs, due to the strong labor force and access to customers and suppliers."

Longtime partners

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented longtime client, LeSaint Logistics LLC in the subleasing of 190,706 square feet at 750 Veterans Parkway in Bolingbrook. LeSaint signed the sublease at the facility following a strategic analysis of local options.

Founded in 1983, LeSaint Logistics is a third-party logistics provider, developing customized, knowledge-based, and integrated supply chain solutions for customers from a wide range of industries. With more than 15 facilities across the United States, LeSaint offers logistics services from warehousing, transportation and fulfillment to inventory management and value-added services. NGKF has represented LeSaint since 2006. Most recently, NGKF advised and represented LeSaint in September in the renewal of its 94,584-square-foot lease at 868 W. Crossroads Parkway in Romeoville.