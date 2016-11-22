South Carolina rolling heading into rivalry game vs. Clemson

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) picks up yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. Associated Press

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, right, congratulates Deshaun Watson (4) after a touchdown against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Associated Press

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, right, celebrates a touchdown with Mason Zandi, left, during the first half of an NCAA football game against Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 44-31. Associated Press

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Western Carolina 44-31/ Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina has won four of its past five games in a second-half revival of its season. Left guard Zack Bailey doesn't see why that has to end against No. 4 Clemson.

"They're just another team, that's all it is," Bailey said Tuesday. "Anyone can be beaten at any time."

Topping the Tigers (10-1, No. 4 CFP) seems like a tall order, even for the resurgent Gamecocks (6-5) who took down then 18th-ranked Tennessee last month in doubling their win total from a year ago. But It's not, Bailey said, not as long as the young Gamecocks don't let the moment - along with the frenzied, sold-out crowd at Death Valley - rattle them.

"We've just got to be mentally focused, that's the biggest thing," he said. "Know our assignments and do our job."

Clemson has certainly opened the door at times this year for less-talented teams to hang in games at Memorial Stadium.

Troy scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Clemson's 30-24 victory in September. A month later, North Carolina State missed a last-second, 33-yard field goal for the win before the Tigers won in overtime. And then two weeks ago, it was Pitt's Chris Blewitt with a 48-yard field goal at the end to lift the Panthers to a 43-42 upset at Clemson for its lone loss this year.

"In some of their past games, there are teams that have walked in there under those same circumstances and they've put it to them," Bailey said.

First-year coach Will Muschamp has put focus on the Clemson rivalry all year, continually reminding players "to win the state."

"It's not going to take a flawless effort; it's not going to take anything spectacular. We just need to go play well," Muschamp said.

South Carolina charge began last month with the team 2-4 and struggling mightily on offense. Gamecocks first-year coach Will Muschamp put %href_on(file: