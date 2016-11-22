Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 11/22/2016 9:55 PM

Miami (OH) edges Ball State 21-20, becomes bowl eligible

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OXFORD, Ohio -- Gus Ragland threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, including a 27-yarder to Sam Shisso in the fourth quarter, to lift Miami of Ohio past Ball State for a 21-20 win that makes the RedHawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2010.

Miami became the first team in college football to finish a regular season 6-6 after losing its first six games.

Trailing by six with 5:04 to play, Shisso hauled in Ragland's pass at the 15, turned and squeezed through three defenders to reach the end zone. Nick Dowd's extra point put the RedHawks on top for good.

Ragland completed 26 of his 35 passes, twice finding Rokeem Williams for touchdown. Williams finished with 145 yards on six catches.

Ball State (4-8, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) got a rushing touchdown from quarterback Riley Neal, who earlier threw a 25-yard TD pass to KeVonn Mabon. Morgan Hagee kicked two field goals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account