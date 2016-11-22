Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 11/22/2016 9:54 PM

Eastern Michigan beats Cent Michigan, 26-21 for 7th win

Associated Press
YPSILANTI, Mich. -- Brogan Roback found Sergio Bailey II with a 24-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left and Eastern Michigan won its seventh game of the season for the first time in 27 years, knocking off Central Michigan 26-21 in the regular season finale Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan (7-5, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) is bowl-eligible for the first time since 1987 when the Eagles played in the California Bowl against San Jose State, the only bowl game the school has played in in its 41-year history. It's the Eagles first winning season since 1995.

The Eagles led 20-7 after three quarters, but the Chippewas (6-6, 3-5) rallied behind a pair of Devon Spalding touchdown runs, including a 41-yard dash that put them up 21-20 with 2:34 left.

Robach, who finished 26 of 38 for 355 yards, engineered a 72-yard drive in eight plays for the winning score, his second TD pass of the game.

