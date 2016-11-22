The Latest: Ohio prosecutor looks to spring 2017 for retrial

FILE â" In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, left, speaks with Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, in a courtroom at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor Joe Deters scheduled a Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, news conference to discuss the prosecution of white former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, after a jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal July 2015 shooting of black motorist Sam DuBose. (Carrie Cochran/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File) Associated Press

FILE â" In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing leaves court after the second day of jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Hamilton County, Ohio, Prosecutor Joe Deters scheduled a Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, news conference to discuss the prosecution of Tensing, after a jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal July 2015 shooting of black motorist Sam DuBose. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- The Latest on an Ohio prosecutor's decision whether there will be a new trial for a white officer in the shooting of an unarmed black man at a traffic stop: (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

An Ohio prosecutor who plans to try again a white University of Cincinnati police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop says he'd like to have the new trial in spring of next year at a different location. He suggested Cleveland or Columbus, two other large Ohio cities.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) said Tuesday he will prosecute since-fired officer Ray Tensing on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, after a Nov. 12 mistrial on those charges because of a hung jury. Deters has said the jury was leaning toward a voluntary manslaughter conviction, but couldn't get unanimity after some 25 hours of deliberations.

Tensing's attorney, Stewart Mathews, has said a retrial "would be fruitless."

Sam DuBose's family members, the Cincinnati city council and groups including faith leaders have pushed for a new murder trial.

___

10:10 a.m.

An Ohio prosecutor who plans to try again a white University of Cincinnati police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop says he thinks the proceeding needs to be moved to find a jury that won't feel community pressure.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) said Tuesday he will prosecute since-fired officer Ray Tensing on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, after a Nov. 12 mistrial on those charges because of a hung jury. Deters has said the jury was leaning toward a voluntary manslaughter conviction, but couldn't get unanimity after some 25 hours of deliberations.

Deters says he doesn't want race to be an issue in the case, but acknowledged it's "like the elephant in the room."

Tensing's attorney, Stewart Mathews, has said a retrial "would be fruitless."

Sam DuBose's family members, the Cincinnati city council and groups including faith leaders have pushed for a new murder trial.

___

10 a.m.

An Ohio prosecutor says he will try again for a murder conviction against a white University of Cincinnati police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop and he will seek a change of venue.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) says he will prosecute since-fired officer Ray Tensing on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, after a Nov. 12 mistrial on those charges because of a hung jury. Deters has said the jury was leaning toward a voluntary manslaughter conviction, but couldn't get unanimity after some 25 hours of deliberations.

Tensing's attorney, Stewart Mathews, has said a retrial "would be fruitless."

DuBose family members, the Cincinnati city council and groups including faith leaders have pushed for a new murder trial in the killing of Sam DuBose.

___

6 a.m.

An Ohio prosecutor could soon announce whether there will be a new trial for a white former University of Cincinnati police officer, after a jury couldn't agree on a verdict in the fatal shooting of a black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in the Ray Tensing case.

A judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12 when jurors deadlocked after deliberating some 25 hours on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose.

Tensing's attorney, Stewart Mathews, has asked the judge to acquit Tensing. He said Monday he expects Deters to retry Tensing on the same charges.

Tensing testified that he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away.