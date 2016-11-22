Detroit Police: Wayne State University officer shot

hello

DETROIT -- A spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department said that an officer from a university in the city has been shot.

The victim of the Tuesday shooting is a Wayne State University officer and was shot a few blocks southwest of the school, Officer Shanelle Williams said. She didn't have other details.

The school has more than 27,000 students and is located in the heart of Detroit.

Several dozen armed officers from the Detroit police and Michigan state police were seen in the residential area of Woodbridge near campus.

The shooting occurred at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and follows four recent incidents in which law enforcement officers were shot.

The shootings of police officers in Texas and Missouri on Sunday were the latest in what law enforcement officials say is an alarming spike in ambush-style attacks. A San Antonio detective was fatally shot, and a St. Louis officer was shot twice in the face but survived.

Police officers were also shot and injured during traffic stops in Sanibel, Florida, and Gladstone, Missouri, on Sunday night, but authorities have not suggested those were targeted attacks.

One-third of police officers shot to death on the job this year were purposely targeted by their assailant, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.