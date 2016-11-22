Waukegan police investigating two armed robberies

hello

Waukegan Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place Monday night and Tuesday morning.

An adult male waiting for a bus was robbed by two men wearing goatees at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of 10th Street, authorities said. Police said a 5-foot, 9-inch black male weighing about 250 pounds, and a 6-foot, 6-inch Hispanic man approached the victim and showed a handgun. The black male was wearing a green jacket, and the Hispanic male was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

After robbing the victim at the bus stop, they drove away in a two-door sedan, authorities said.

About 90 minutes later, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Murphy's Gas Station in the 3800 block of Fountain Square. Officers were told a white man wearing a scarf over his face robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The offender was last seen running from the area.

Police are not releasing any information about property taken in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's "Tip-Line" at (847) 360-9001.