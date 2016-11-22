Breaking News Bar
 
Tax appeal workshop next Wednesday in Des Plaines

Daily Herald report

Residents can learn how to appeal their property taxes at a seminar next week at the Des Plaines Public Library.

State Rep. Marty Moylan, State Senator Laura Murphy and the Cook County Board of Review are sponsoring the seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Residents are invited to bring their property tax bills, paperwork from any appraisals performed in the last 18 months, and closing statements if homes were purchased in the last year.

The library is located at 1501 Ellinwood St. in Des Plaines. For more details, contact 847-635-6821 or staterepmoylan@gmail.com.

