Images: After Hours, Nov. 28, 2016

The City of Highland Park hosted the 4th Annual Business Summit recently at the Highland Park Country Club. The Summit welcomed back keynote speaker, Howard Tullman, the CEO of 1871 in Chicago, a nonprofit dedicated to early-stage digital start-ups, and General Managing Partner of G2T3V, LLC, an investment firm committed to early stage innovations. Speakers for the event included Mayor Nancy Rotering, Councilman Alyssa Knobel, City Manager Ghida Neukirch and Chamber of Commerce President Ginny Glasner. City Manager Neukirch provided an overview of the City's Business Development Strategic Plan.