Images: After Hours, Nov. 28, 2016

Images from the After Hours section of the Nov. 28, 2016 issue of the Daily Herald Business Ledger.
Members of Chamber630 welcomed Studio 10 Salons to the Woodridge community with a ribbon cutting celebration. Owner Rosalyn Morris operates the business at 2804 W. 75th St., Woodridge
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Jeffery Schielke and Shelter Insurance Agent Christopher Bennett. Shelter Insurance is located at 4 W. Wilson, Batavia.
The City of Highland Park hosted the 4th Annual Business Summit recently at the Highland Park Country Club. The Summit welcomed back keynote speaker, Howard Tullman, the CEO of 1871 in Chicago, a nonprofit dedicated to early-stage digital start-ups, and General Managing Partner of G2T3V, LLC, an investment firm committed to early stage innovations. Speakers for the event included Mayor Nancy Rotering, Councilman Alyssa Knobel, City Manager Ghida Neukirch and Chamber of Commerce President Ginny Glasner. City Manager Neukirch provided an overview of the City's Business Development Strategic Plan.
Bill Reid of Affordable Office Interiors welcomes members of the Roselle Chamber of Commerce to an After Hours event. Members gathered for networking and a tour of the AOI facility.
The Glen Ellyn Chamber celebrated Euro Crepes with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 584 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Euro Crepes serves sweet and savory crepes made from an old family recipe.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of Anne K Salon & Spa. Anne K Salon & Spa is located at 208 Genesis Drive, North Aurora and offers a wide variety of salon services provided by a team of hair stylists, estheticians, massage therapists and make-up artists. Mayor Jeffery Schielke joined owner Anne Ruffin and others in the event.
Members of Chamber630 welcomed Never Give Up Fitness LLC to Downers Grove with a ribbon cutting celebration. Matt Czubik is the owner of the business at 5003 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove.
The Joint Chiropractic had a ribbon cutting at its facility, 1426 Meacham Road. Among the attendees were Mayor Al Larson and village trustees Frank Kozack, George Dunham and Diane Dunham.
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Schaumburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 891 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg. Public officials included in the picture are Mayor Al Larson and Village Trustee Frank Kozack.
Imperial Crane supported breast cancer awareness month in October at all office locations. Operators wore pink shirts on the job sites to show support, along with distributing the shirts to customers.
The Little Gym opened in Barrington with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Members of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and village leaders helped celebrate the grand opening. The Little Gym of Barrington is a children's gym offering activities for kids (ages 10 months-3 years).
DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago Schaumburg recently underwent renovations, and the Schaumburg Business Assicoatoon held a celebratory ribbon cutting. Mayor Al Larson and village trustees Frank Kozack Diane Dunham, and George Dunham were in attendance.
Every October, after a day of fundraising known as Making Cents of Cancer, AIT Worldwide Logistics in Itasca unites for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. 160 employees, friends and family members participated in the walk.
Northwestern Mutual -- Chicago's Oak Brook, Rosemont and Northbrook district offices helped raise close to $70,000 for childhood cancer research. The annual golf outing, held at River Forest Country Club in Elmhurst, has become a primary fundraiser in the firm's philanthropic initiative to fight childhood cancer.
Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, hosted by Business Women Connected, was held at Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce welcome Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory to its Lake Zurich location. The new facility will open in summer 2017.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of Furniture Dollies owned by Paula Carsi, Becky Hoye and Missi Scardina. It recently relocated to 103 N. Washington, Batavia.
Elements Massage of South Barrington opened in the Arboretum of South Barrington. Members of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce, Arboretum management, South Barrington village leaders and family helped them celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Members of Chamber630 welcomed Keller Williams Experience to Downtown Downers Grove with a Ribbon Cutting Celebration! Brokers Kim Moustis and Meredith Lannert run the business at 5122 Main St., Downers Grove.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Jeffery Schielke celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Right Guy Carpet Cleaning with owner Rob Reynolds. The Right Guy Carpet Cleaning is locally owned and operated offering comprehensive carpet cleaning and stain treatment.
Elgin Area Chamber members gathered to learn more about social media at a recent Chamber Conversation. Dee Reinhardt, Social Media Strategist for Time2Mrkt shared her tips how to use LinkedIn for business.