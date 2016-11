No explosives found after streets shut down in Elgin

Elgin police shut down some roads near Lords Park Monday evening while emergency responders investigated reports of a loud explosion in the area, police said.

In a Facebook message originally posted at around 5:30 p.m., the department alerted residents to the closure of Park, Lillie and Forest at Grand while police investigated.

The Kane County bomb squad was called in, Elgin Police Commander Al Young said. The area remained closed for about two hours, but no explosives were found, he said.