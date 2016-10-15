Bevelhimer's 29-yard FG lifts Butler over Davidson 20-17

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Backup quarterback Malcolm Weaver sparked a second-half comeback with a 90-yard touchdown run, freshman Drew Bevelhimer kicked a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left and Butler beat Davidson 20-17 on Saturday.

Davidson went on a 13-play, 56-yard drive late in the fourth quarter but Zach LaRoche intercepted a Stockton McGuire pass at the goal line and returned it to the 20. Butler marched down the field to the Davidson 31 and on fourth-and-3 with 44 seconds left, Weaver connected with Pace Temple for 17 yards to set up Bevelhimer's second short field goal of the fourth quarter.

Starter Will Marty went 6 for 14 with one touchdown and one interception for Butler (3-4, 1-3 Pioneer). Weaver replaced him at halftime and completed 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards with one interception. Weaver also carried it six times for 110 yards.

McGuire was 21 of 34 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Davidson (2-5, 0-4). Cam Cheuvront caught a deep pass from McGuire on Davidson's first play from scrimmage and raced for a 74-yard touchdown. McGuire found Nick Nolting up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.