Redskins TE Reed ruled out of Eagles game with concussion

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed for their NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that Reed was downgraded from questionable to out because of a concussion. Reed reported symptoms Tuesday, was diagnosed with the sixth documented concussion of his pro and college career, and did not practice this week.

Reed is Washington's top offensive target with 33 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. Vernon Davis and Niles Paul figure to see more action with Reed out against Philadelphia.

The Redskins said linebacker Su'a Cravens has also been downgraded to out with a concussion. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (ankle) and Dashaun Phillips (hamstring) are questionable.

