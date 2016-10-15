Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 10/15/2016 3:18 PM

Redskins TE Reed ruled out of Eagles game with concussion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed for their NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday that Reed was downgraded from questionable to out because of a concussion. Reed reported symptoms Tuesday, was diagnosed with the sixth documented concussion of his pro and college career, and did not practice this week.

Reed is Washington's top offensive target with 33 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. Vernon Davis and Niles Paul figure to see more action with Reed out against Philadelphia.

The Redskins said linebacker Su'a Cravens has also been downgraded to out with a concussion. Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (ankle) and Dashaun Phillips (hamstring) are questionable.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account