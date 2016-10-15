Breaking News Bar
 
Colborne scores 3 goals as Avs hang on to beat Stars, 6-5

  • Dallas Stars' Johnny Oduya (47) and Stephen Johns (28) defend as Colorado Avalanche center Joe Colborne (8) scores a goal against Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31), while Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Denver.

    Associated Press

  • Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench, against Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Denver.

    Associated Press

  • Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar watches from the bench during introductions before the team's NHL hockey game against Dallas Stars, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Denver.

    Associated Press

  • Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov takes the ice for the team's NHL hockey game against Dallas Stars, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Denver.

    Associated Press

 
By PAT GRAHAM
Associated Press
 
 

DENVER -- Joe Colborne had three goals for his first NHL hat trick, Colorado withstood a 6-on-4 opportunity over final 46 seconds and the Avalanche held off the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 early, Colborne scored three of Colorado's next five goals to build a 5-2 lead. Carl Soderberg and Nathan MacKinnon also scored during the stretch, and Tyson Barrie added an insurance goal in the third period to kick off the Jared Bednar Era in winning fashion.

Bednar took over for Patrick Roy after the Hall of Fame goaltender-turned-coach surprisingly stepped away two months ago.

Tyler Seguin had two goals for the Stars, while Devin Shore, Jamie Benn and Brett Ritchie also scored.

