Chicago Cubs add Zastryzny, drop La Stella for NLCS

hello

Chicago Cubs added left-handing reliever Rob Zastryzny to the roster for the National League championship series. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs will go with 12 pitchers on the roster for the National League championship series after carrying 11 in the division series.

The team has added left-handed reliever Rob Zastryzny, a rookie, to the roster and removed infielder Tommy La Stella. The addition of Zastryzny gives the Cubs four left-handers in the bullpen: closer Aroldis Chapman along with Travis Wood, Mike Montgomery and Zastryzny. Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers is Saturday night at 7:08 p.m.

The 24-year-old Zastryzny came up from Class AAA Iowa on Augs. 19 and remained with the big club for the remainder of the regular season. In 8 games, including 1 spot start, Zastryzny went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA. He was a second-round draft choice of the Cubs in 2013.

La Stella appeared in one game of the NLDS against the Giants.

• Bruce Miles will have more Cubs news throughout the day at dailyherald.com. Follow Bruce on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.