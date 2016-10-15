Girls volleyball: Palatine wins Pumpkin; Pinley wins 400

After just missing a championship for the Mid-Suburban West earlier this week, Palatine's girls volleyball team finished the week with a championship.

The Pirates won the 24-team Maine West Pumpkin Invite by defeating Libertyville 25-18, 25-23.

Before that, Palatine posted wins over the co-champions of the MSL East.

Palatine defeated Hersey 25-22, 25-16 in the quarterfinals and Wheeling 25-19, 25-14 in the semis.

"I'm extremely proud of our girls," said Pirates coach Dan Gavin, whose team improved to 29-5. "We competed and executed as well as we have all season. We found ways to grind our points when we needed to."

Senior Claire Chaplinsky grinded out a team-high 58 kills and 9 aces (tied for team lead), in the five matches along with 34 digs and 33-of- 36 serve receiving.

"Claire Chaplinsky had a fantastic all around tournament," Gavin said. "Bev (Ryan, who had 6 blocks and 18 kills) and Brooke (Bauer who had 14 kills and 3 blocks) took control of the net from the get go.

"The block totals aren't huge but they had positive touches all tournament long and they really helped our backcourt defense balance the floor behind them."

Holz, only a sophomore, finished with 19 kills, and 3 blocks while serving 9 aces.

Setter Sydney Christiansen, who had more than 2,300 assists in her four years, handed out another 127 on Saturday.

"Haley stepped up, especially with her serving," Gavin added. "Sydney Christiansen competed point after point after point, and when she plays with that sense of urgency and betters balls, everyone else follows her lead."

Wheeling (23-11) went 3-2 and finished fourth as Timber Terrell (48 kills, 42 digs), Jessica Janowski (93 assists, 42 digs) and Kamila Staniszewski (27 kills, 23 digs, 6 aces) helped lead the way.

Hala Fakhoury, Jazmyn Veloso, Janowski and Terrell served 3 aces apiece.

Hersey (21-7) went 3-2 as Kati Kaburov (41 kills), Zoe Strozewski (37), Sammi Steger (24) and Amy Morgan (24) paced the attack set by Maggie Reisel (122 assists). Liz Solans collected 83 digs and Julia Coniglio 49.

Conant (13-16) went 3-2 in the tourney with wins over Queen of Peace, Evanston and Maine West 25-16 18-25 25-15.

The host Warriors (16-17) went 2-3 and placed 18th in their own invite.

Leading the hosts Christy Kolosvary (57 assists, 40 digs, 8 aces), Jessica Riedl (41 kills, 11 blocks), Reilly Olson (43 kills, 36 digs), Amanda Grzebien (22 kills, 34 digs), Sophia Saldana (44 digs) and Brenna Skinner (25 service points). Monraia Wilson (15 kills) and Fowler (13) led the attack for Hoffman (1-4 in the tourney, 3-30 overall) which received 8 aces, 72 digs and 56 passes.

Pinley gets 400: Curt Pinley notched his 400th win as Fremd girls volleyball coach as he watched his Vikings go 5-0 to win the eight-team Grayslake North Invite over runner-up Zion-Benton.

The Vikings raised their record to 21-7.

Fremd defeated the Zee-Bees in two sets on Saturday.

Pinley has also won more than 400 matches as Fremd's boys volleyball coach.

After the 400th girls win, the Fremd players presented Pinley with a cookie cake stating, 'Happy 400th Win."

It was a very happy week for Pinley and Co. as the Vikings won the Mid-Suburban West on Thursday to land a spot in the MSL title match on Thursday at Hersey. It will be Pinley's third trip to the league's big game.

"He's such a good coach because he's a good person," said Fremd junior middle hitter Jess Mazur. "He understands the game very well and is able to help us adjust to any obstacle that comes our way."

Beecher tourney: Rolling Meadows (21-12-1) took first place with a 4-0-1 record as Katie Zanocco (4 aces) was selected to the all-tourney team.

The Mustangs defeated Leroy High School 25-20, 25-12 for the title.

Top servers for the champs were Natalie Klancnik (6 aces), Madeline Rebsamen (5 aces) and Krya Amundson (4 aces).

Top attackers were Zanocco (54 kills) and Maddie Sellergren (36) while Zanocco led with 10 blocks and Sellergren 5.

Klancnik (56 assists) and Mallory King (51 assists) set the offense. Macie Robinson led the back row with 51 digs.

Glenbard East Invite: Schaumburg (15-18) went 2-3 with wins over Mt. Pulaski and Willowbrook.

Leading the attack for Schaumburg were Mallory Gerber (36 kills), Morgan Sterrett (33) and Julia Spitelli (15) while setter Jordyn Harberts handed out 94 assists. Gabby Paelmo collected 59 digs and 40 passes.