Chicago says every child now within 10-minute walk of park

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago has finished a three-and-a-half-year campaign to build or renovate hundreds of playgrounds so every child can be within a 10-minute walk of a place to play.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the completion of the Chicago Plays! initiative Saturday. Workers built or rehabbed 327 playgrounds across the city.

Emanuel said in a news release that the effort "strengthened the fabric of communities."

The project cost about $44 million.