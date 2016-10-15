Villa Park holds Fire Prevention Week open house

Breaking News Bar
 
  • James McMullan, a 4-year-old from Lombard, has a seat in an ambulance as the Villa Park Fire Department holds a Fire Prevention Week open house Saturday at fire station No. 81.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Villa Park firefighter-paramedic Steve Gonzalez high-fives Blake Kooima, 6, of Villa Park, on Saturday during an open house at fire station No. 81.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Villa Park firefighter-paramedic Eric Blaskovich helps Nicholas Hendron, 6, of Villa Park, man the hose during an open house Saturday at fire station No. 81.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

If Villa Park firefighters had their way, they'd only see residents once a year during their Fire Prevention Week Open House.

It's not that they're anti-social or that they have anything against their neighbors, it's just that they'd prefer that no one's house or business ever caught fire.

That's not reality, of course, but it's one of the reasons why the department sponsored its annual open house Saturday: to give residents tips for avoiding fires, ideas for how to respond if a fire does break out, and the chance to see some of the equipment they use for battling such blazes.

The event at Fire Station 81 on Ardmore Avenue included a visit by Sparky the Fire Dog, a fire safety puppet show, a live fire demonstration and the chance to get a close-up look at some of the firefighting apparatus.

