updated: 10/14/2016 9:24 AM

Winless Browns place guard Joel Bitonio on injured reserve

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The injury-thinned and winless Browns placed starting offensive guard Joel Bitonio on injured reserve with a sprained foot, likely ending his season.

Bitonio sustained a mid-foot sprain in Sunday's loss to New England. The loss of Bitonio is another blow to the Browns, who have been ravaged by injuries, forcing them to start three quarterbacks in five games.

A second-round pick in 2014, Bitonio started 31 games in two-plus seasons with Cleveland. He has developed into one of the NFL's top guards in a short time and his injury will force coach Hue Jackson to shuffle his offensive line, something he has had to do all season.

Under new league rules, teams can bring back a player on IR after eight games but all indications are that Bitonio's season is over.

Bitonio made 16 starts as a rookie and 10 last season, when he missed six games with an ankle injury.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

