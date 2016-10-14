Breaking News Bar
 
Gorman, Cederstrom to be umpire crew chiefs for LCS

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Brian Gorman will be the umpire crew chief for the AL Championship Series and Gary Cederstrom will head the group working the NL Championship Series.

Laz Diaz, Mike Everitt, Jeff Nelson, Jim Reynolds and Jim Wolf also will work the first two games of the AL series between Toronto and Cleveland that starts Friday night. Mark Wegner will be the replay official, assisted by Tripp Gibson. Wegner and Diaz will switch starting in Game 3.

Ted Barrett, Eric Cooper, Angel Hernandez, Alfonso Marquez and Paul Nauert will umpire the first two games between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The NL series begins Saturday night.

Bill Welke will be the replay official, assisted by Gibson, and will switch with Nauert starting in Game 3.

