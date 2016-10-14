Breaking News Bar
 
10/14/2016

Las Palmas held 0-0 at home by Espanyol in Spain

Associated Press
CANARY ISLANDS, Spain -- Las Palmas was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Espanyol in the Spanish league on Friday.

Kevin-Prince Boateng had the Canary Islands side's best two chances, but his pair of shots were saved by Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Las Palmas' third consecutive draw allowed it to climb into sixth place.

Espanyol remained with just one win in eight rounds this season, keeping it near the relegation zone.

The top teams in la Liga play on Saturday. Leader Atletico Madrid hosts bottom-side Granada, second-place Real Madrid visits Real Betis, and defending champion Barcelona hosts Deportivo La Coruna.

