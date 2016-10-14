Boys golf: Carmel's grabs Class 2A state lead

Tyler Anderson, Jack Herron and Michael Pelfresne each shot a 75, and Carmel Catholic's boys golf team surged to the top of the leader board on Day 1 of the Class 2A state meet on Friday.

The Corsairs' 307 has them two shots ahead of Marmion Academy (309) heading into Saturday's final day at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal. Normal University (316), Benton (319) and Vernon Hills (320) round out the top five.

Seniors Anderson (38-37) and Herron (37-38) and the sophomore Pelfresne (37-38) are among eight players tied for eighth place. They are two strokes out of first place, which is shared by four players. Carmel also counted junior Evan Schaefer's 82 (44-38), while seniors Tommy Lacher (46-38) and Will Roberts (54-46) shot an 84 and 100, respectively.

Vernon Hills was led by Justin Park, who was the Cougars' lone senior to tee it up. Park's 3-over-par 74 (36-38) has him in a three-way tie for fifth. Junior Brian Favia shot a 78 (41-37) and is tied for 32nd. Sophomores Brendan Wise (43-41) and Sujay Voleti (41-43) both had an 84 for Vernon Hills. Cougars sophomore Joey Levitan (45-41) carded an 86, and freshman Rohan Vasudeva (47-40) finished with an 87.

In the Class 3A state meet at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, Mundelein's 327 has the Mustangs in 12th place. Hinsdale Central (291) and New Trier (298) are leading the way.

Mundelein, which is making its first appearance downstate, got a team-best 80 from senior Ryan Magee (39-41), who is tied for 53rd. Senior Tyler White fired an 81 (43-38), sophomore Josh Peterson (41-41) shot an 82, and freshman Colin Wade (44-40) and senior Zach Zentz (45-39) each had an 84. Senior Brett Parola finished with an 86 (47-39).

Girls golf

At Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur, Grant junior KiLynn Gold shot an 85 (41-44) and is tied for 80th after Day 1 of the Class 2A state meet.

Wheaton Warrenville South had a 298 and leads runner-up Barrington (302) by four strokes. New Trier (305) is third.

Barrington senior Reena Sulkar fired a 71 and shares first place with six other players.