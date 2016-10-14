Blackhawks full of fight, still lose to Predators

hello

Nashville Predators right wing James Neal (18) fights with Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

For all of the potential issues facing the Blackhawks this season, one that didn't figure to be a big problem was the penalty kill.

Well, we're just two games into this young season, but it might be time to sound the alarm in this phase of the game as coach Joel Quenneville's team has already allowed 6 power-play goals on 11 chances by their opponents.

After allowing 3 man-advantage goals to St. Louis in a 5-2 loss Wednesday, the Hawks gave up 3 more Friday and fell to 0-2-0 as Nashville prevailed 3-2. The Predators' PP goals came with veterans Brian Campbell, Jonathan Toews and Artem Anisimov in the box.

As if the loss on the ice wasn't bad enough, the Hawks may have lost rookie winger Ryan Hartman for some time after the winger suffered what looked to be a left leg injury in the first period. He did not return.

Just like against the Blues, the Hawks built a 2-1 lead, this time on first-period goals from Marcus Kruger (at 2:39) and Niklas Hjalmarsson (at 9:51).

The Predators' first goal came from newly acquired defenseman P.K. Subban. They tied the game on a blast from Roman Josi at 16:33 of the first.

Nashville took a lead it would not relinquish when Mike Fisher scored with 3:24 left in the second period, 36 seconds after Anisimov was called for delay of game.

Subban, who came to Nashville from Montreal in an off-season trade that shocked the hockey world, told NHL.com beforehand he was looking forward to seeing how much animosity has built up between the Hawks and Preds in recent years.

"Chicago is a great team," Subban said. "They've had a lot of success over the past few years. The rivalry between the two teams has been definitely a growing rivalry in the league."

Those words proved prophetic as the second period featured a pair of ferocious fights, the first of which featured Jordin Tootoo getting the best of Anthony Bitetto. Tootoo took exception to Bitetto riding Patrick Kane hard into the boards moments earlier. Bitetto had to be helped off the ice and did not return.

Toews was in the other bout as he went toe-to-toe with James Neal after getting poked with Neal's stick near the face. It was Toews' sixth fight of his career and third in the last 71 games.

Kruger's goal came after a hustle play by Hartman in which Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne lost track of the puck after trying to poke it away from Hartman. The puck bounced off Kruger's body and into the net for the center's first goal since April 2, 2015.

The Hawks have had a tough time getting started thus far, getting 9 shots on goal in the first two periods vs. St. Louis and just 11 in the first 40 minutes at Nashville.