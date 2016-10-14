Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 10/14/2016 7:00 AM

Ken Bone's past comments come to light in Reddit session

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Kenneth Bone sits in the audience before the start of the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. Bone answered questions on Reddit late Thursday, Oct. 13 and early Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Bone included his Reddit username in a Twitter post announcing the session. Those who looked up the name found Bone has shared his thoughts on everything from images of a pregnant woman in a bikini to the increased âsexual satisfactionâ he found after undergoing a vasectomy.

      FILE - Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Kenneth Bone sits in the audience before the start of the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. Bone answered questions on Reddit late Thursday, Oct. 13 and early Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Bone included his Reddit username in a Twitter post announcing the session. Those who looked up the name found Bone has shared his thoughts on everything from images of a pregnant woman in a bikini to the increased âsexual satisfactionâ he found after undergoing a vasectomy.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Ken Bone is learning what it's like to be famous.

The Illinois man who became an internet sensation after asking a question of the candidates while wearing a bright red sweater during Sunday's presidential debate answered questions on Reddit late Thursday and early Friday.

Bone included his Reddit username in a Twitter post announcing the session. Those who looked up the name found Bone has shared his thoughts on everything from images of a pregnant woman in a bikini to the increased "sexual satisfaction" he found after undergoing a vasectomy.

In another post, he commented that the 2012 fatal shooting of Florida teen Trayvon Martin was justified, but also expressed contempt for the shooter, George Zimmerman.

When questioned about some of his comments, Bone responded, "I'm not running for president. I can say whatever I want."

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account