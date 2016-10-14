Ken Bone's past comments come to light in Reddit session

FILE - Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Kenneth Bone sits in the audience before the start of the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. Bone answered questions on Reddit late Thursday, Oct. 13 and early Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Bone included his Reddit username in a Twitter post announcing the session. Those who looked up the name found Bone has shared his thoughts on everything from images of a pregnant woman in a bikini to the increased âsexual satisfactionâ he found after undergoing a vasectomy. Associated Press

Ken Bone is learning what it's like to be famous.

The Illinois man who became an internet sensation after asking a question of the candidates while wearing a bright red sweater during Sunday's presidential debate answered questions on Reddit late Thursday and early Friday.

Bone included his Reddit username in a Twitter post announcing the session. Those who looked up the name found Bone has shared his thoughts on everything from images of a pregnant woman in a bikini to the increased "sexual satisfaction" he found after undergoing a vasectomy.

In another post, he commented that the 2012 fatal shooting of Florida teen Trayvon Martin was justified, but also expressed contempt for the shooter, George Zimmerman.

When questioned about some of his comments, Bone responded, "I'm not running for president. I can say whatever I want."