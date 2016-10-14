Breaking News Bar
 
NYC exhibition features Ukrainian and Romanian textiles

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan exhibition features rich textiles with intricate embroidery designs from the Carpathian Mountains of Ukraine and Romania.


"Carpathian Echoes" at the Ukrainian Museum looks at the home textiles industry of the neighboring nations. It examines the materials and technologies that were similar in both cultures during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The exhibition features an array of colorful folk textiles produced for clothing and the home, including traditional women's and men's costumes. It examines how the fabrics were made from plant and animal fibers such as hemp and sheep wool.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the Ukrainian Museum and Florica Zaharia (FLOHR'-ih-kuh zah-HAHR'-ee-uih). She's the conservator in charge of the Department of Textile Conservation at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It runs through March 12, 2017.

